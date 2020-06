According to a new report from Europol, the EU saw a total of 1,004 arrests for terrorism offences in 2019. The number of people arrested on suspicion of Islamist terrorism was 436 . There were 687 such arrests in 2015, 718 in 2016, 705 in 2017 and 511 in 2018. France had 202 jihadist arrests last year, the most of any EU member state, far ahead of second placed Spain’s 56.

source statista

