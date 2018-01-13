Jimis Panousis dies at 64

The famous Greek rock musician and stand up comedian had suffered another heart attack on December 2nd

The famous and beloved rock musician and talented stand-up comedian died on Saturday afternoon.

At around 15:30′ an ambulance was called in his house and took him to the Red Cross Hospital.

Despite of the efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him Panousis didn’t make it this time.

The singer had suffered another heart attack while on stage on December 2nd 2017.

The news of Jimis Panousis’ death has spread around the country bringing sorrow to his numerous fans.

Jimis Panousis was famous not just for his songs, but especially for his amazing, aristophanic and original humour.