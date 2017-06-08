Jobless in Greece over 1 million, ELSTAT says

The aggregate of employed people is estimated at a little over 3,6 million, a 0.9% rise in comparison to March 2016. The number of non working population (people without a job and not seeking work) amounts to 3,270,865, a 0.2% increase compared to March 2016 and February 2017. Female unemployment remains notably higher than that of males, as it remains at 26.7% for March 2017, compared to men (19.1%). Youth unemployment (15-24 age) remains exceptionally high at 46.6%, despite falling from 50% from March 2016. Unemployment for the age bracket between 25-34 was 29.5% in March, a slight drop from 30.3% in March last year. In terms of unemployment per geographical regions, Epirus and western Macedonia (27.4%), Peloponnese, western Greece and the Ionian island region (23.3%) are the areas hit hardest by unemployment.