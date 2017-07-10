Jordan Peterson deconstructs postmodernism and Neo-Marxism (video)

Providing a definition of the term postmodernism is a futile exercise if attempting to approach from a postmodernist angle. In a nutshell, the philosophy, which rose to prominence in the 50s and gained a larger following in the intellectual, artistic and academic world in the 60s and 70s via the French philosophers Michel Foucault and Jacques Derrida (famous for his deconstructionist ideas), posits that there can be no way to determine whether any real truth exists since the ways of interpreting texts are infinite. This led to the belief that everything is relative and no single belief system can claim to be right. The postmodernist view is particularly aggressive towards what we came to be known as the western world view, which is predicated on a large degree on Graeco Roman philosophy and the Judeo-Christian tradition. The result of their influence on academia in the west over the last decades has led to the spread of ideas that have fueled what could be called extreme social justice warriors (SJW), the ideas of whom were imbued with some strand or another of Marxist ideology. But people on the traditional right and those in favour of free speech are attempting to push back against this relativistic view. At the forefront of this push back is a prominent Professor from Canada named Jordan B. Peterson, who became famous when he refused to abide by a Canadian law that compelled people to use pronouns to describe the sexual orientation of people based on their whims. Watch how he deconstructs the postmodernist and neo-marxist ideas.