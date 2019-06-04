Jordan Peterson says Islam is incompatible with Western values

Author: Thema Newsroom

The public thinker visited Hungary

Related Stories

Canadian clinical psychologist and public thinker Jordan Peterson has cast doubt on Islam’s compatibility with a democratic society.

Peterson rose to fame in 2016 as a critic of identity politics, particularly a Canadian bill that would require citizens to address trans-people with pronouns that reflected the gender they identified with. Over the years, he’s emerged as a popular public speaker covering a variety of topics, from climate change to religion.

He said he’d failed to observe a “positive example of a successful, independent Muslim democracy”, also invoking Muslim countries’ generally weak record on freedom and corruption in international rankings.

“So there is a fundamental problem that is unfortunately not allowed to be discussed,” Jordan Peterson was quoted as saying.

Peterson arrived in Hungary last week as a guest of the intellectual forum Brain Bar. He has met with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a self-proclaimed guardian of “Christian values” who last year referred to refugees coming from across the Mediterranean as “Muslim invaders”.

The 56-year-old public thinker has been asked many times whether he believes in God, but failed to provide a definitive answer. However, he has described himself as a “religious man” who tries to live life as if there was a God.

The University of Toronto professor confirmed in one of many Q&As last year that he does “not understand” Islam and doesn’t know enough about it to grasp the similarities and differences between Islam and Christianity, for example.

more at sputniknews.com

Tags With: