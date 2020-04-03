Katerina Stikoudi posts sexy throwback covers (photos-videos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 3, 2020

The sexy and talented celebrity has earned the title “The Body” for good reason

Like the rest of the Greeks, hostess of talent reality show ‘My style rocks’, Katerina Stikoudi is stuck at home amid the coronavirus measures imposed by the authorities.

The hot singer has been forced to put her professional plans on hold, but was presented with the perfect opportunity to take her 300+K Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane by sharing some sexy magazine covers she did in the past.

Her throwback posts reminded us all of why she has rightfully earned the title “The Body”, as her figure is simply divine.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#throwback @loukiakyriakouofficial 💕#catwalk #fashion #instyle #mystylerocks #mystyle #stayhome #besafe

A post shared by Katerina Stikoudi (@stikoudikaterin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Μεγάλος διαγωνισμός!! Έχεις δοκιμάσει ποτέ πόσο υπέροχη αίσθηση έχει ένα Seamless προϊόν; Αν όχι, τώρα μπορείς και εσύ να κερδίσεις το πιο ωραίο seamless outfit από την αγαπημένη μου Bodytalk για να μπορείς να απολαμβάνεις τη γυμναστική σου. Για να διεκδικήσεις το αγαπημένο σου Bdtk seamless outfit ακολούθησε τα βήματα: 1. Follow @bodytalk_bdtk @stikoudikaterin 2. Like στη φωτογραφία 3. Tag την κολλητή σου Η κλήρωση για τον μεγάλο διαγωνισμό θα γίνει σε μια βδομάδα από τώρα !! Καλή επιτυχία σε όλους !!❤️💕❤️

A post shared by Katerina Stikoudi (@stikoudikaterin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

One of my favorite dresses by @loukiakyriakouofficial @axdw_fashionweek #axdweek #fashion #red #fashionweek

A post shared by Katerina Stikoudi (@stikoudikaterin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#million_reasons @oozoogreece @kacegreece #oozoomoment

A post shared by Katerina Stikoudi (@stikoudikaterin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Tomorrow @europride2019 #Pride #proud #show_time #party_time #music #myLife @monstermanager ❤ #VIENNA #AUSTRIA

A post shared by Katerina Stikoudi (@stikoudikaterin) on

 

