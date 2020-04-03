Katerina Stikoudi posts sexy throwback covers (photos-videos)

Like the rest of the Greeks, hostess of talent reality show ‘My style rocks’, Katerina Stikoudi is stuck at home amid the coronavirus measures imposed by the authorities.
also read
Bella Hadid is flooding Instagram with gorgeous bikini pics during Social Distancing (photos)
Tempting Trost: What a beauty Irene is (photos-videos)
Julia Nova “dares and wins” in sensual pose (photos)
The hot singer has been forced to put her professional plans on hold, but was presented with the perfect opportunity to take her 300+K Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane by sharing some sexy magazine covers she did in the past.
Her throwback posts reminded us all of why she has rightfully earned the title “The Body”, as her figure is simply divine.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @nakopoulouvaso 💕❤️Ταλαντούχο μου κορίτσι ποσό μου έχεις λείψει .. 💄💋 #makeupartist ✌️
View this post on Instagram
The board of @thess_pride Pride has taken the difficult decision to postpone EuroPride 2020 @europride2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. No new date has been set yet, but we will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and make a decision on a new date, as soon as it is practical to do so. Blessed and proud to be the Europride 2020 Ambassador, what I can say is that we will continue to work with Thessaloniki Pride & the Municipality of Thessaloniki and other partners to plan the future of the event. All that matters now is to #staysafe #stayhome.
View this post on Instagram
#throwback @loukiakyriakouofficial 💕#catwalk #fashion #instyle #mystylerocks #mystyle #stayhome #besafe
View this post on Instagram
Μεγάλος διαγωνισμός!! Έχεις δοκιμάσει ποτέ πόσο υπέροχη αίσθηση έχει ένα Seamless προϊόν; Αν όχι, τώρα μπορείς και εσύ να κερδίσεις το πιο ωραίο seamless outfit από την αγαπημένη μου Bodytalk για να μπορείς να απολαμβάνεις τη γυμναστική σου. Για να διεκδικήσεις το αγαπημένο σου Bdtk seamless outfit ακολούθησε τα βήματα: 1. Follow @bodytalk_bdtk @stikoudikaterin 2. Like στη φωτογραφία 3. Tag την κολλητή σου Η κλήρωση για τον μεγάλο διαγωνισμό θα γίνει σε μια βδομάδα από τώρα !! Καλή επιτυχία σε όλους !!❤️💕❤️
View this post on Instagram
One of my favorite dresses by @loukiakyriakouofficial @axdw_fashionweek #axdweek #fashion #red #fashionweek
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#Tomorrow @europride2019 #Pride #proud #show_time #party_time #music #myLife @monstermanager ❤ #VIENNA #AUSTRIA