Khabib Nurmagomedov’s scary process of losing weight: He went up on the treadmill almost unconscious! (videos)

The effort aimed at losing 3 kilos, according to one of his coaches

The process followed by Khabib Nurmagomedov to lose the predicted number of kilos for the UFC match is shocking.

How terribly painful the process of losing weight is for UFC athletes, is captured in an 11-minute video from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Youtube channel.

This is taken on the day of the weighing for the fight with Justin Gaethje, last October, who was also the first for the 32-year-old after the loss of his father, Abdulmanap, who also coached him.

Khabib wakes up in his room in the United Arab Emirates, acknowledging that due to the previous procedure to lose weight, he had not slept well, as he was constantly waking up.

It is obvious how tired he is and together with the rest of his team he goes to the specially designed area of the hotel where he will work hard for the last effort.

An effort, which as you will see, is aimed at losing 3 kilos, according to one of his coaches. Which, as he points out, is very difficult.

There, the 32-year-old, who is considered by many to be the best MMAer, wears a special sweatshirt over his clothes and starts cycling to sweat.

When after an hour, he comes down from it, full of sweat, he almost falls with his face on the ground to rest for a few minutes, while a little later, when he had to go up on the treadmill, his coaches lifted him almost unconscious.

In fact, when he sat down to rest again, counting down to the time when he would be able to drink water again, he asked for the help of his coaches, in order to turn around.

The program, in its last phase, is time in a sauna.

For the record, in the match that took place in Abu Dhabi on October 24, Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 254, defeated his opponent in the second round, raising his record to 29-0.