Kilpatrick: Pitino wants to stay at Panathinaikos

Fresh off winning the Greek Basket League Championship with Panathinaikos OPAP, Sean Kilpatrick talked to Eurohoops about his relationship with Rick Pitino, his teammates, and his future. He joined the Greens last December, but already found plenty of success.

Aside from the League Championship, his first European adventure was combined with the Greek Cup as well. “I never before experienced winning titles” he admitted. The Cincinnati alumni afterward pointed out that commitment during practices helped Panathinaikos overcome recent inactivity.

“I know he’s seriously considering to stay with Panathinaikos and I believe he would want me on the squad if he returns,” he said when asked about Pitino and added: “I’m happy for him because he helped the team make large steps forward during the season.”

(Kostas Giatagans)