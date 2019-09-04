Kim Kardashian shares bikini photo from her Bahamas vacation ahead of deadly hurricane (photos)

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram as she walked through the ocean.

As the residents of the Bahamas prepared for Hurricane Dorian, Kim Kardashian West was sharing snapshots of her recent vacation there.

Kardashian West vacationed in the country with Khloé Kardashian, 35, and La La Anthony, 38, late last month, and over the weekend Kardashian West, 38, posted photos of herself in a plunging, high-rise one-piece swimsuit.

While Kardashian West’s photos showed what many people think of when they think of the Caribbean country, on Monday the world was seeing a very different side of the Bahamas as the devastation the hurricane had wrecked was revealed as the storm started to move towards Florida.

