The funeral of former Greek PM Konstantinos Mitsotakis, who passed away at the age of 99 on Monday, is under way at the Municipal cemetery of Agrgoulide in Chania, Crete. In a moving eulogy, his daughter Dora Bakoyannis thanked her father for his contribution to the country and the love and humanity he taught her of Crete and Greece. Many dignitaries of the political and social and business life of Greece were present, as were many citizens to bid the statesman the final farewell.