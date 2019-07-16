Kylie Jenner’s Greek-American best friend: Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? (photos)

You might have noticed Kylie Jenner has a new sidekick: Anastasia Karanikolaou, who also goes by the name Stassie or Stassie Baby on Instagram.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. green & purple got me goin in circles Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kylie (@kyliejenner) στις 14 Ιούλ, 2019 στις 8:11 μμ PDT

With her former BFF Jordyn Woods all but excommunicated from her close circle following an alleged fling with Tristan Thompson (though new reports suggest the pair were recently civil to each other at a party) Stassie might appear to have taken the role of Jenner’s new Instagram bestie. But in fact, the pair go way back.

Stassie has known Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire for nine years, with Stassie so close to Kylie Jenner that at one point she even moved into her home. The pair also have matching tattoos that read ‘Stormi’ – the name of Jenner’s child.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. last day 🙁 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) στις 5 Απρ, 2019 στις 11:45 πμ PDT

At the weekend the pair – along with some of Kylie’s other close friends, including Sofia Richie – hopped on a private jet for a lavish holiday to the Turks and Caicos Islands to celebrate Jenner’s new line, Kylie Skin.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. No bra?!? lol thanks to @drghavami 😂❤ Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) στις 15 Απρ, 2017 στις 4:11 μμ PDT

Clearly fans of a joint photo shoot, once there they changed into an array of co-ordinating looks to pose on their Instagram feeds, including powder blue dresses by Jacquemus and Yeezy bodycon leggings.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. 22💕 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) στις 9 Ιούν, 2019 στις 2:00 μμ PDT

