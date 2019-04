The dog ‘wants’ to take part in his tour campaigns

Usually, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of main opposition party New Democracy (ND), uploads photos of his campaign tours and meetings on Instagram, but this time his post had a more personal note.

The leader of ND posted a photo of his favourite dog, who, as the ND president revealed, every time he notices an empty suitcase he hops in.

“This happens every time I make the suitcase! It is clear that he wants to come with me on the campaign trips!”, wrote Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the caption.