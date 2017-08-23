Liberal scholar Noam Chomsky condemns Antifa

“When they take anti-free speech positions & try to shut down people just because they disagree with them it ‘is very self-destructive'”

Liberal scholar and progressive icon Noam Chomsky has some harsh words for the violent alt-left group Antifa and the mainstream Democrats who support them.

“As for Antifa, it’s a minuscule fringe of the Left, just as its predecessors were,” Chomsky told the Washington Examiner on Thursday. “It’s a major gift to the Right, including the militant Right, who are exuberant.”

He said that when they take anti-free speech positions and try to shut down people just because they disagree with them it “is very self-destructive” and empowers conservatives and the far-right.

Chomsky double-down by saying it made no sense for Antifa to have physical altercations with right-wingers because they’re not nearly as strong. Without weapons or upper arm strength, Antifa is no match.

Unlike other leftists and even Republicans including Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney, Chomsky even was willing to compare Antifa to a terrorist organization.

“There’s some limited similarity to the Weather Underground,” he said about Antifa comparing them to the far-left anti-Vietnam War group. “Weathermen differed not only in radically different context, but also in tactics, almost always against property, in intent at least… Antifa purports to be defensive.”

Source