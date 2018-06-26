London: Verbal attack on Tsipras – “Traitor, you sold Macedonia”! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

The people’s reaction to the agreement with FYROM don’t seem to subside

Alexis Tsipras was verbally attacked on Monday afternoon outside the Greek Center in London.

Greeks had gathered on opposite sidewalk and as he appeared they begun shouting, “Traitor, you sold Macedonia, give Cyprus too”, “Shame you!”, while another shouted, “You sold Macedonia for 30 pieces of silver” and threw coins on the ground.

Mr. Tsipras had just met with Greek professionals, entrepreneurs and scientists working in the British capital.

The prime minister is in London to have a meeting with the Greek diaspora and the UK Prime Minister Theresa May, as well as a series of other contacts, including with London City economic agents.

After the incident, the prime minister’s associates approach the gathered people in order to calm them down but to no effect.