Lonely Planet lauds Greek island of Lemnos and its delicious food

A recent article on Lemnos and its delicious cuisine was featured on Lonely Planet, the well-known travel guide’s website. While those of us familiar with the island in the northern Aegean Sea, already know about the wonderful food and drink of Lemnos, Lonely Planet noted that it’s “the Greek foodie paradise you’ve never heard of” where visitors “can sample some of Greece’s finest produce, minus the crowds.”

In Lemnos’ capital, Myrina, the Lonely Planet writer visits the restaurant O Platanos, and enjoys yemista, grilled octopus, salad, tzatziki, fresh bread, and flomaria pasta, a specialty of the island made with tomato sauce and slow-roasted beef.

“Lemnos’ diverse terrain and mineral-rich soil provide ideal conditions for crops like wheat, but in recent years the island has become known for its cheese, olives, and spirits – the Greek holy trinity,” Lonely Planet reported.

Of course, seafood is a highlight of the island’s cuisine served at waterfront tavernas, but Lonely Planet also recommends rabbit stifado at Mantella Taverna and pork souvlaki at Grammophono.

Unique cheeses from Lemnos include melichloro, made with goat and sheep milk, and kalathaki, a white brine cheese, Lonely Planet reported, adding that “much like the rest of Greece, you’re never far from a good feta.”

Read more: tornosnews