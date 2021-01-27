Made by bees: Slovak artist uses honeybees to sculpt a wax bust of Nefertiti (photos)

Slovak artist Tomáš Libertíny has made a beeswax bust of Nefertiti with the help of 60,000 honeybees.

The artwork, titled “Eternity”, is based on a 3D model of the original bust of the ancient Egyptian queen, believed to have been crafted in 1345 BC which is now permanently on show at Berlin’s Neues Museum.

The sculpture took two years to complete: first, a live installation of the 60,000 insects building their beeswax honeycombs around a framework of the bust was shown at Kunsthal Rotterdam in the summer of 2019. After some final touches, the completed artwork was revealed in December 2020 as part of Melancholia, Libertíny’s solo show at Rademakers Gallery in Amsterdam, which runs until 30 January 2021.