Novak Djokovic: “…guys like Tsitsipas…are taking over…”

Novak Djokovic said Monday that the recent run of Masters 1000 titles won by NextGen players is clear evidence that “change is coming” at the top of men’s tennis and his position as world number one is under threat.

Two of this year’s three Masters champions, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz, have been first-time winners, while Matteo Berrettini reached his first such final at the Madrid Open.

“The results are showing that,” Djokovic, who sat out the Madrid tournament, said ahead of his Italian Open defence.

“There are guys like Tsitsipas, Zverev, Berrettini, (Andrey) Rublev that are winning against all of us and playing a lot and building their ranking points. (Daniil) Medvedev as well, of course, and challenging for the top spots.

“Dominic Thiem of course has been there for many years. It’s inevitable that it’s going to happen. The change on the men’s rankings, top of the rankings is coming.

