Majestic natural pools you have to visit once! (photos)

May, 23 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

One in Greece

Natural pools are always the best way to cool down in the heat. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, including some incredible natural pools, Greeks are hardly impressed when it comes to swimming in any type of water. But these places will make your jaw drop with their unique and rare beauty. Of course, Greece could not be missing from the list. Check them out!
1. Gozo-Malta
pool1
2. Barton Springs-Texas
pool2
3. Grotta della Poesia-Italy
pool3
4. Gunlom Plunge-Australia
pool4
5. Giola-Thassos, Greece
pool5
6. Ik Kil-Mexico
pool6
7. Meadow Run-USA

pool7

