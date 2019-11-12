Man builds Batmobile from scratch!

In the 1992 film “Batman Returns”, directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton as the caped hero the Batmobile was arguably one of the coolest machines to hit the large screen up till then.

Well, a man from the Chicago-area created the closest thing to the iconic car.

Brian Hendler created what he described as the “Big Black Car” from a GM body, which he cut and built a frame underneath.

But the car doesn’t just look like the Batmobile – it has a Boeing 5 jet engine in the back and even picks itself up and spins around in 360 degrees.

“It’s the first car in the world to do that,” Hendler said.

Though Hendler is working on being able to legally drive his car down the street, he said he probably never will because he worries it’ll cause accidents from people getting distracted by it.

Instead, he plans to bring the “Big Black Car” to charities’ fundraising events to help them bring in more donations.

