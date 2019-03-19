Man United could acquire Greek defender Kostas Manolas from Roma

Manchester United could acquire Greek international and Roma defender Kostas Manolas for a bargain fee this summer, according to reports.

As the UK “The Sun” reports, United have been looking to add a top class centre back for a year and failed to land either Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld or Leicester City’s Harry Maguire last summer.

According to Calciomercato the Greece international looks to be angling for the exit door if Roma fail to finish in the top four to secure Champions League football next season.

They are currently in fifth – four points behind AC Milan in the final Champions League spot, and only two points ahead of sixth-placed Lazio, who have a game in hand.

The same would apply to United meaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must deliver a top-four finish to ensure a return to Europe’s top club competition next term, or they will have to go all the way and win it this year.

Manolas would also be available for £31.5million due to a release clause in his contract.

The ex-Olympiacos and AEK Athens is under contract at the Stadio Olimpico until June 2022.

source: thesun.co.uk