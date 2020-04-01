Manolis Glezos’s funeral to take place at 1pm

The funeral of iconic left activist and politician Manolis Glezos, who passed away Monday, March 30, will take place today at 1pm at the Church of the St. Theodoroi of Athens’ First Cemetery.

Archbishop Ieronymos will officiate. The deceased himself had requested a religious funeral service form the Archbishop, as Ieronymos had revealed three years ago.

The Greek state will cover the funeral expenses, as a minimum tribute to “Europe’s last partisan”, while the tombstone has been donated as a show of honour by the Athens municipality.

The flag on the Acropolis will be waving at half-mast at the time of his funeral, which will take place in a close family circle, due to the emergency measures in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

