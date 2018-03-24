Marc poll: ND leads SYRIZA by over 10 points

Major opposition party New Democracy (ND) holds a 10.3 point lead over the ruling SYRIZA party, according to the latest poll by Marc. The poll, which was conducted on behalf of Thema newspaper and will be published on Sunday, includes the latest developments on a series of matters in the news, such as the Macedonian name dispute, the Novartis case, the arrest of the two Greek soldiers in Turkey, and the government’s suspension in the Greek football league. In terms of who voters intended to support of elections were held, ND received 25.2% (a 1% drop compared to the January findings), while SYRIZA received 16.3% (also down 0.7% from January). The newly established centre-left party called “Movement of Change” received 7.2%, followed by extreme-right Golden Dawn with 6.4%, while the communist party (KKE) had 5.6%. Junior coalition partners in the Greek government ANEL only managed 1.5% with the threshold for elections being 3%.