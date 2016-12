He was trying to…make a point and he did.

A Danish YouTuber calling himself Vlad Tepes, filmed himself crossing the German boarders with a mask and holding an ISIS flag.

As he explains, he was trying to demonstrate how ridiculously easy it is for anyone to go from one European country to another without any security check by any authority.





The video comes as amides the outcry that followed the fact that Anis Amri managed to leave Germany and end up in Italy through France, without any trouble whatsoever.