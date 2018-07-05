Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play football on Greek isles (videos)

The Greek summer and Hollywood are proving to be two inseparable ideas. Top list film stars have made Greece one of their must go to destinations. The latest visitors to land here and unwind a little with their families are American Hollywood heavyweights Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew McConaughey was spotted flaunting his football skills as he kicked a ball around with friends and family in the Greek island of Antiparos.

Maybe the World Cup fever has hit hard, as Woody Harrelson was also seen playing football with friends. Both are stars are relaxing in Greece with their families.

McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves, along with their three children and his mother Mary McCabe are taking in the sun and sea of Antiparos, a small Cycladic island off the coast of Paros.

The family made the “obligatory” stop on the island of Mykonos before going to Antiparos.

Videos courtesy of Michail Primikiris Facebook account