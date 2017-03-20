Meet the man with 100 orgasms a day! (video)

A heartbroken man suffers from 100 orgasms each day – but does not enjoy a single one. Dale Decker is the first man to ever speak publicly about Persistent Genital Arousal Syndrome – a condition he developed in September 2012 when he slipped a disc in his back while getting out of a chair. On his way to the hospital he suffered his first five orgasms and has been given no respite from them since. The painful pelvic episodes have left him housebound and isolated through fear of suffering a public orgasm. Dale lives in Two Rivers, Wisconsin with his wife April and two sons Christian, 12 and Tayten, 11. While she does everything she can to support him, April, 33 is finding Dale’s condition just as hard to live with as he is. The horrific condition has cost Dale many of his friends and the relationship he shares with his sons has also been affected. Despite suffering from a near constant erection Dale and April rarely have sex.

source: barcrofttv.com