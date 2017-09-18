Meet the oldest model in the world! (video)

Society conditions us in a way to think that after certain time in our lives it becomes hard to attain our dreams. But don’t tell that to an 80-year-old male model from China, who took the fashion industry by storm in 2015 when he became the oldest model to appear on the catwalk. Wang Deshun was quickly dubbed China’s hottest grandpa – and it’s not hard to see why. Carrying an incredible physique, many in their twenties would be envious of, a hipster beard and a youthful demeanour, he looks better than most men half his age. The Chinese model sensation finally revealed his secrets in an interview to GQ magazine about how he managed to look so good at his age. Joining his first gym at 50-years-old, Deshun decided to devote ample time to daily exercise in a bid to avoid mental and physical stagnation; and he hasn’t looked back since.

Nowadays, his fitness regime is intense, lasting up to four hours a day with moves that really need to be seen to be believed.

A combination of weights, cardio and stretching, Deshun approaches the gym much like the runway – forcefully and with his shirt off.

Instead, Deshun eats whatever he wants and has even been known to chow-down on the odd breakfast buffet; pancakes, pastry, jelly and all.

A shining example of combating stereotypical ideas of ageing, China’s hottest grandpa proves that our golden years don’t have to lie in coming to terms with your beer belly or confining ourselves to low-impact pastimes like bowls or knitting.

It is, after all, never too late to pursue your dreams.

source: independent.co.uk