Men accused of rape paraded naked in streets of India! (shocking video!)

Villagers rounded up two men who allegedly raped a teenager in northeast India They were forced to walk the streets with their arms tied behind their backs The men were then handed over to police as the hunt for two others continued Locals are increasingly humiliating accused rapists before handing them in Others have met worse fates like two who were killed in the town marketplace.

The men accused of raping a 17-year-old girl were paraded naked through the streets with their hands tied behind their backs as women slapped them. The pair were led through the streets of Yingkiong in far northeastern India by an angry mob before they were handed over to local police. ‘It seems the public did such a thing before handing the two to the police,’ Police Deputy Inspector General John Neihlaia said. He said the teenage victim agreed to go out with one of the men after befriending him on social media, but claimed he and three of his friends raped her.

After they were finished the men allegedly dropped her home about 2am and the brave girl went to the police the next morning. ‘Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives and neighbours caught two of the accused and handed them over to the police,’ Inspector General Neihlaia said. Police were still hunting the other two suspects who were believed to be in their 20s.

Enraged villagers in the state of Arunachal Pradesh have several times rounded up alleged rapists and humiliated them in similar fashion. Last month the alleged rapist of an eight-year-old girl was paraded through the town of Daporijo, but other incidents were more violent.

Nearly 1,000 people last month stormed a police station in Tezu, grabbed two men accused of the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl, and killed them in the town’s marketplace. A day later, a mob of almost 900 people ransacked the police station at Yingkiong in protest that a man accused of raping a five-year-old girl was moved to another district.

source: mailonline.co.uk