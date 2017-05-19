Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden: Our goal is to establish monastic brotherhood in Sweden

On the weekend of May 13-14, 2017, the transposition of the relics of St. Nicholas Archbishop of Myra in Lycia was celebrated at the hermitage that bears his name in the city of Rättvik, Sweden, located three hours north of Stockholm. Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia officiated the service of Great Vespers on Saturday, which was followed by a dinner reception courtesy of Mrs. Fotini Batsela, President of the Ladies Philoptochos Society of the St. George Cathedral in Stockholm, attended by the Rev. Peder Bergqvist, Director of the Ecumenical Center in Rättvik – where the ever-memorable Fr. Eusebios Vittis worked for a number of years – accompanied by his entourage and the family of Mr. & Mrs. Bengt Svedberg. In his sermon, Metropolitan Cleopas thanked the Orthodox clergy who participated in the holy services, as well as Ambassador Touloupas and his entourage, and the faithful who came from near and far alike to honor St. Nicholas. The Metropolitan called on all those present to pray ceaselessly so that the hermitage may soon be blessed to house a dedicated monastic brotherhood ensuring that this sacred space will serve as a center of prayer and spiritual contemplation that will continually draw the faithful to it.