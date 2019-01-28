Mikis Theodorakis: Greek Government is an instrument of NATO

In his latest intervention on the Prespes Agreement following the ratification of the deal, renowned Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis dubbed the Greek government “a blind tool of NATO”.

After the controversial accord was passed with the support of 153 Greek deputies in the house, Mikis Theodorakis said the Greek government did not represent the people in an article published in newspaper Ta Nea.

He claimed would not hold a referendum on the deal because it was citing as an instrument of NATO.

Mikis Theodorakis said the most significant problem plaguing Greece was the economy, noting that he was saddened by the fact that a part of “the descendants of my comrades and co-fighters were willing to let Greece become a base for the annihilation of Russia. And to allow Skopje to become a death base against the Russian people”.