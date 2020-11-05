Military service: How & when the increase to 12 months will be made

The Greek government has decided to increase the military service by three months. From 1 January, the national military service will be set horizontally at 12 months for everyone, regardless of whether they are called up for enlistment in the Army, Navy or Air Force.

In order to meet the urgent staffing needs of the military units in the highest possible percentage, the duration of military service for those enlisted in the Army after January 1, 2021 will be 12 months, from nine today.

The duration of military service will remain unchanged at 12 months for those selected to serve in the Air Force.

In the Navy the military service today is nine months for those Greeks who serve on warships and 12 for those who are placed on land services. From 2021 those serving in the Navy, the term will be twelve months for everyone, regardless of whether they are selected as crew members of warships or support staff in services at ports. In this way, sailors serving in the Navy will be able to move from land service to warships and vice versa, as needed.