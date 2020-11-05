Military service: How & when the increase to 12 months will be made

The Greek government has decided to increase the military service by three months. From 1 January, the national military service will be set horizontally at 12 months for everyone, regardless of whether they are called up for enlistment in the Army, Navy or Air Force.
In order to meet the urgent staffing needs of the military units in the highest possible percentage, the duration of military service for those enlisted in the Army after January 1, 2021 will be 12 months, from nine today.
The duration of military service will remain unchanged at 12 months for those selected to serve in the Air Force.
In the Navy the military service today is nine months for those Greeks who serve on warships and 12 for those who are placed on land services. From 2021 those serving in the Navy, the term will be twelve months for everyone, regardless of whether they are selected as crew members of warships or support staff in services at ports. In this way, sailors serving in the Navy will be able to move from land service to warships and vice versa, as needed.
A key question is what will apply to those who are already serving their military service which ends after January 1, 2021.
According to the prevailing view that seems to be adopted by the highest ranks of the Ministry of National Defense, they will be divided into two different categories
The criterion will be the remaining term of those already serving on January 1, 2021. Those with a term longer than six months will serve a total of 12 months, either serving in the Army or transferred to a warship. The rest of the soldiers with a term of less than six months, will serve an additional 90 days (period of one and a half months). “The units are facing a staffing problem now, so the measure of increased tenure must be implemented immediately,” a government official with knowledge of the government plans explains to protothema.gr.