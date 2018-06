Rains have already started in the western part of the country

A gradual deterioration of the weather is expected take start today and cover most of the country for the next three, with rains and locally heavy storms intermittently affecting the mainland. The reason is the bad weather pressure dubbed ”Minos” by the weather meteorological service of the National Observatory of Athens – which will hit our country from Friday till Tuesday 19 June.

The phenomena have begun from the west of the country, with storms and local hailstorms.