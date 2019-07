The Greek PM took some time off from his schedule to visit the island

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitostakis visited the island of Tinos on Saturday taking a short break from his full schedule.

Upon his arrival on the island, Mr. Mitsotakis went to the church of Panagia which was in the middle of Vespers.

The metropolitan of Syros and Tinos, Dorotheos, received the Greek PM who stayed for the rest of the evening services.

Mr. Mitsotakis is expected to return to Athens tomorrow.