Morgan Lux gets a little dirty, as girls do (photos)

Be careful: Fire extinguisher may be needed

Her Instagram feed is up there among the best we’ve seen.

Morgan Lux, aka Highest Heaven(!), knows what to do to keep her fans happy.

If there’s one thing we can say right away about Morgan Lux, is that she knows how to do pose right. We’ve never been able to pick 10 sizzling photos as quick as we did on her profile.

Seriously, it took about 10 seconds.

View this post on Instagram Touchdownnnn? @kyahwild ? A post shared by Morgan Lux (@morganlux) on Oct 19, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Cut up peaches with them brown eyes ?? A post shared by Morgan Lux (@morganlux) on Apr 7, 2018 at 12:42pm PDT