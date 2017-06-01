Moscovici blasts German stance on Greek matter

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, Pierre Moscovici was highly critical of the stance Germany adopted during the May 22 EuroGroup on the Greek matter. “Deciding behind closed doors over the fate of Greece without any democratic accountability cannot continue”, Mr. Moscovici said in Brussels, Thursday. Speaking at the Economic Forum Conference the Commissioner implied Germany’s stance on the Greek matter was “unacceptable”, while presenting his views on the necessity to introduce a post that would replace the position of the EuroGroup President to address the democratic deficit in the governance of the Eurozone.