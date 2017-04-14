“Mother of all bombs” vs. “Father of all bombs” (video)

The Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb or MOAB is the heaviest and most lethal weapon that the US Army is said to have used on the Islamic State camp in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

MOAB, also known as the Mother of All Bombs, is the heaviest non-nuclear bomb in the US’ armoury. It weighs over 10,000 kilograms including around 8,500 kg of ammunition.

Russia is also said to possess a similar bomb. They call it the Aviation Thermobaric Bomb of Increased Power (ATBIP). This bomb is considered four times more powerful than the MOAB. And, they ‘lovingly’ call it the Father of All Bombs (FOAB).