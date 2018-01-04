MP Loverdos alleges Greek Navy let drug smugglers off the hook! (Watch video of narco-ship)

Greek MP Andreas Loverdos from the Democratic Allignment shed light on a strange incident involving the Greek navy and Turkish drug smugglers in the Aegean Sea in May 2016. Mr. Loverdos submitted a question to Greek parliament alleging that frigate “Elli” stood idle as a Turkish narco-boat named “Murat Terzi” was unloading bags full of drugs south of the island of Crete on the night of May 27-28 2016.

According to Mr Loverdos, the competent services of the Coast Guard had received information from EU law enforcement authorities that a ship flying a Turkish flag called “Murat Terzis” carrying large quantities of narcotics was sailing at a distance of 110 miles off the southern coast of Crete

At the moment of the incident, all Greek coast guard forces were tied up with guarding Russian President Vladimir Putin who was visiting Mount Athos.

As the MP points out in his question, the frigate sailors could clearly observe the crew of the suspect Turkish ship throwing large parcels filled with drugs overboard. The frigate remained there for many hours and took no action against the drug smugglers, after receiving orders to depart from the area without doing anything.