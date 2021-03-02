Mr Potato Head loses “mister” as Hasbro opts for gender-neutral brand name

Hasbro created confusion on Thursday when it removed the gender from its Mr Potato Head brand, but not from the actual toy.

The company, which has been making the potato-shaped plastic toy for nearly 70 years, announced Thursday morning that it was dropping “Mr” from the brand in an effort to make sure “all feel welcome in the Potato Head world”. That set off a social media frenzy over the beloved toy.

Later that afternoon, Hasbro clarified in a tweet that the Mr and Mrs Potato Head characters will still exist, names and all, but the branding on the box will say “Potato Head”.

“Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR & MRS POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR & MRS POTATO HEAD,” the company tweeted.

Many toymakers have been updating their classic brands in recent years, hoping to relate to today’s kids and reflect more modern families.

“It’s a potato,” said Ali Mierzejewski, the editor in chief at toy review site The Toy Insider. “But kids like to see themselves in the toys they are playing with”.

Read more: The Guardian