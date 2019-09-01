Mundobasket 2019: Greece – Brazil 78-79!

The Thursday game with New Zealand is as good as a final as Greece now has to win at all costs in order to qualify to the next round

The Greek Basketball National Team started really well the game against Brazil for the World Championship in China, leading with up to 17 points (40-23). But as the game went on Giannis Antetokoumpo’s team paid the price for its repeated mistakes.

Brazil, led by an amazing Barcao who played the game of his life, won the game 78-79!

Sloukas had the opportunity to equalize and bring the game to overtime but scored two of the three shots sealing the fate of the Greek team.

