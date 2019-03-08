NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover back up and running after mysterious reset

Curiosity is one of two active NASA spacecrafts actively studying the Red Planet’s surface

NASA says that its Curiosity rover is back up and running on Mars after a two-week hiatus from science operations thanks to a mysterious technical issue.

Who’s got one arm, a rock-zapping laser and is back to science operations? THIS ROVER! https://t.co/r7e2GVqS4J pic.twitter.com/fuXxfmmyRY — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) February 28, 2019

The U.S. space agency reports its engineering team on the mission continues to study what caused the computer reset back on Feb. 15. Steven Lee, the rover’s deputy project manager, says that the rover experienced a “one-time computer reset but has operated normally ever since.”

Read more HERE