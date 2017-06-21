National Geographic Russia praises Greek islands (photos)

The Russian edition of National Geographic Traveler recommended its readers visit the Greek islands of Kos, Kalymnos, Nisyros and Patmos in a 4-page feature piece. The June-August issue was released on Tuesday, and informs its Russian readers on what to do, where to go on each island, including activities such as yachting, sailing, climbing etc. Correspondents of the National Geographic Traveler participated in a trip organized by the Press Office of the Greek Embassy in Moscow in cooperation with the South Aegean Region, the municipality and the Kos Hotel Owners Association on the occasion of the launch of the Russian airline S7 to Kos from April 29 .

