NATO excludes Limnos from exercise – Greece withdraws!

NATO -once again…- danced on Turkey’s tune! With a decision that could evolve into a diplomatic incident, NATO excluded the island of Limnos from an electronic warfare exercise.

Turkey has been questioning Greece’s sovereign rights on Limnos and has attempted repeatedly in the past to exclude the island from NATO exercises.

Immediately after NATO’s decision became known, Greece announced officially that it not participate.

Last year Limnos was included without any issues whatsoever. However, in the exercise that was about to start today it was announced that it wouldn’t, at literately the last minute!

The Hellenic Air Force Chief of Staff flew with an F-16 to Limnos in a symbolic flight.