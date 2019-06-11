ND leader Mitsotakis presents his vision for Greece in Patras rally

Mitsotakis said he would crack down on bureaucracy and attract more investments

The president of Greek opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis will present his main economic platform in a rally in Patras. With the slogan “Strong Growth, Independent Greece” Mr Mitsotakis lay down his party’s plans to revive the Greek economy and put it back on track.

The leader of ND also announced he would be heading his party’s ballot for the July 7 national elections in the region of Achaia.

In his opening remarks, Mr Motsotakis made reference to the sweeping changes his administration would bring forward and his plans to crack down on bureaucracy. He added that tax cuts and the increase of investments would be the absolute priority of a New Democracy government.