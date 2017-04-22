ND leader Mitsotakis: Tsipras offering “stale Chavez” policies

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of major opposition party New Democracy (ND), stressed that the current leftist government of SYRIZA and its leader, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras were not only implementing new memoranda but generating more. In an interview to newspaper “Ta Nea”, Mr. Mitsotakis expressed his confidence that Greece could exit the economic crisis by implementing policies of low taxes, cutting public spending and by applying generous payment terms for non performing loans. The President of ND went on to say that the bureaucratic state had to be combated, underlining the need for privatisations that would generate more jobs and release the competitive nature of Greek entrepreneurs. “Our plan is ambitious, well-thought out and realistic”, he said. Mr. Mitsotakis also pointed out the errors on the part of Greece’s creditors by tolerating the hyper taxation adopted by the Tsipras government, while they were turning a blind eye to the taking over of the public sector by government incumbents.