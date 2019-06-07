ND leads SYRIZA by 10.2 points in latest poll

New Democracy holds a 10.2 point-lead against ruling SYRIZA in the first poll after the European Parliament elections.

The findings of the survey, conducted by pollsters Metron Analysis were presented on Alpha TV’s nightly news bulletin hosted by Antonis Sroiter.

Based on poll data, the difference between ND and SYRIZA has expanded in relation to the outcome of the European elections.

ND received between 37% to 42.5%, compared with 27% to 32.2% of SYRIZA.

KINAL followed with an estimate ranging from 6.2% to 9.2%, while the KKE followed with estimates between 3.6% – 6%, Golden Dawn from 3.5% to 5.9%, Varoufakis’s DiEM25 from 2.5% to 4.5%, but pollsters says it is almost certain to enter Greek Parliament.

In contrast, according to estimates, the “Greek Solution” party of Kyriacos Velopoulos, which elected an MEP in the recent elections, which is polling between 1.6% and 3.4%, will not succeed in entering parliament.