Nearly 500 migrants and refugees land in Greece in 3 days

Sep, 04 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Most arrive on Lesvos

Related

The number of illegal migrants and refugees entering Greek territory via Turkey recorded a substantial increase over the past 4 days. According to data released by the southern Aegean General Police Headquarters, a total of 493 people landed on the shores of the islands of Samos (159), Lesvos (305) and Chios (29). On Monday, September 4 and until 9.30am, 149 people have crossed into Greece, while according to the Turkish coast guard, between September 1 and 3 an aggregate of 286 people attempting to cross into Greek waters were stopped and returned to Turkey.

Tags With: