Nearly half a million international airport arrivals in Greece for December 2018!

The prospect of an extended tourist season in Greece is looking more promising, as data from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority and Fraport revealed a 23.6% rise in international arrivals in December 2018.

In particular, international air passenger arrivals in December 2018 amounted to 418,552 compared to 338,515 in December 2017, an increase of 23.6%.

Indicative of the flow of arrivals is the fact that at Thessaloniki airport in December 2018, international arrivals reached 130,277, recording an increase of 43% compared to December 2017. At the same time, at Athens Airport, international arrivals of passengers in the month under review rose by 20.6% to 279,785. Heraklion airport also recorded a 26.7% rise, a double-digit increase.

2018 was the best year in the history of Greek tourism, with international arrivals reaching 33 million (including cruise arrivals) and revenues reaching an unprecedented 16 billion euros.

