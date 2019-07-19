New Chief of Greek Police appointed

The new head of the Greek Police force was appointed on the recommendation of Minister Chrysochoidis

The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) appointed Michalis Karamalakis as the new Chief of Greek Police (ELAS) on the recommendation of the Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysohoidis.

Mr. Karamalakis will succeed Aristides Andrikopoulos, whose resignation had been requested by Mr. Chryssochoidis on the very first day of his taking up his duties.

The new Chief served as Commander in various divisions of the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete for twenty-two (22) years.

On February 16, 2016, he was promoted to the rank of the lieutenant-general and was appointed General Inspector of Police of Northern Greece.

On 02/11/2018 he was placed in the post of Deputy Chief of the Greek Police Force.

He served for many years as a member of the Board of Directors of the Panhellenic Federation of Greek Police Officers representing Greek Officers at various European and international conferences, working groups and workshops.

He is married with two children.