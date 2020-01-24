New footage from Evros: Illegal immigrants throw Turkish-made tear gases to the Greek forces! (video-photos)

A video documenting one of the many massive charges of the illegal immigrants in Kastanies, Evros, who attempted to cross into Greece illegally from the Turkish side, is being released by protothema.gr.

The video shows pieces of woods in fire, rocks and even Turkish-made (photos) tear gases being thrown at the Greek police forces.

It should be noted that the majority of the illegal immigrants trying to enter Greece are almost exclusively males 18 to 25 years old.

Experts note that Turkey is weaponizing the illegal immigrants to serve its own purpose.