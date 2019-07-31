New government to cut “red tape” for seaplanes to Greek islands

The “target” for the first test flights has been set for the spring of 2020

The latest effort to finally commence seaplane routes to various Greek isles and coastal destinations without airports will, according to reports, emanates from the new infrastructure and transports ministry leadership, with the goal being to further simplify the regulatory and licensing framework in the east Mediterranean country, naftemporiki.gr reports.

Establishing permanent seaplanes routes in Greece has been an over two-decades-old endeavor, one usually quashed by ubiquitous bureaucratic “red tape” in the country, and most recent concerns of commercial viability.

The latest “target” for at least pilot routes to begin has been set in the spring of 2020, with the ministry promising to cut the number of licenses required, while also issuing necessary joint ministerial decisions to clarify the new regulatory framework for take-off and landing points.

