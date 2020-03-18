New Greek tourism campaign urges travelers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece

Better days are surely coming, but to stay safe in the meantime

The new campaign by “Marketing Greece” urges international travelers to “#staysafe” during these difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic — while continuing to dream and plan an escape to the stunningly beautiful country of Greece, according to greekreporter.com.

Marketing Greece is a collaboration of private sector tourism businesses with the goal of promoting the Greek tourism product abroad.

With their main slogan “Till Then, #StaySafe”, Marketing Greece has created content, offered — without charge — to Greek tourist businesses. Their overall aim is to share the message with the international tourist public that better days are surely coming, while urging them to stay safe in the meantime.

Source: Tornos